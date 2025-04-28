Andy Najar News: Hat trick of assists in 7-2 win
Najar assisted three times in Saturday's 7-2 win over Chicago.
Najar became the first player in Nashville SC history to tally three primary assists in one match. The right back was spot on with his service, picking apart the Chicago backline to help Nashville earn its biggest win of 2025. He'll look to keep in going in Saturday's road fixture with a sputtering Atlanta United side.
