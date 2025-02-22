Fantasy Soccer
Ange-Yoan Bonny News: Converts penalty versus Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Bonny drew one foul and scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one tackle (one won) in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Bologna.

Bonny didn't have a lot of volume but kept his aplomb from the spot, recording his fifth seasonal goal and interrupting a scoring drought that had started in early November. He has posted an assist, seven shots (one on target), one key pass and four crosses (one accurate) in his last five outings (two starts).

