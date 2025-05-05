Fantasy Soccer
Angel Correa headshot

Angel Correa News: Impactful as sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Correa had one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Correa entered the match to replace Pablo Barrios in the 72nd minute of play and delivered a swift impact by setting up a shot on target just minutes later. On that play, he earned his first chance created in eight league appearances, and his first accurate cross in nine league outings. Additionally, he earned his first tackle won in eight league outings.

Angel Correa
Atlético Madrid
