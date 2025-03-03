Angel Di Maria Injury: Late call for UCL contest

Di Maria (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's match against Barcelona, according to Xavier Munoz of Mundo Deportivo.

Di Maria is still looking to recover from his thigh injury after missing their last UCL contest, once again being a late call due to the injury. They will hope he can heal over the next few days, as he did start in six of his nine appearances thus far in UCL play. However, if he is an option following the injury, he may see limited minutes and not see a starting role.