Angel Di Maria Injury: Out with thigh injury

Di Maria is out for Tuesday's match against Monaco due to a left thigh problem.

Di Maria missed the 1-0 win over Santa Clara on Saturday in the Primeira Liga due to a muscular problem and is expected to be sidelined for, at least, a few matches. Losing Di Maria for a pivotal match is huge for Benfica, as he's notched one goal and two assists across nine appearances (six starts) in the Champions League this season.