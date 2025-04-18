Angel Injury: Could be back against Auxerre

Gomes (calf) is expected to be available for Sunday's clash against Auxerre as he wasn't mentioned in the injury report by coach Bruno Genesio during the press conference.

Gomes missed the last two games due to a calf injury but is expected to be back in the team for Sunday's game since he has been listed in the injury report. That said, he hasn't appeared for LOSC since early March and even if fully fit, he should return to a bench spot.