Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Angel headshot

Angel Injury: Could be back against Auxerre

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2025 at 5:04am

Gomes (calf) is expected to be available for Sunday's clash against Auxerre as he wasn't mentioned in the injury report by coach Bruno Genesio during the press conference.

Gomes missed the last two games due to a calf injury but is expected to be back in the team for Sunday's game since he has been listed in the injury report. That said, he hasn't appeared for LOSC since early March and even if fully fit, he should return to a bench spot.

Angel
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now