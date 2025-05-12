Angel Sepulveda News: Assists in victory

Sepulveda assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Leon.

Sepulveda headed the ball towards Jose Ignacio Rivero, setting up the 33rd-minute opener against Leon. The forward also won four of his eight duels and was fouled twice during the match. While he has gone six consecutive contests without increasing his four-goal tally in the current Liga MX tournament, the numbers do more justice to his efforts when including his three goals and one assist over three games which were crucial in leading his team to the CONCACAF final.