Angel Tadeo Estrada Meza News: Scores goal against Xolos

Estrada scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Tijuana.

Estrada made the score sheet for the second time in his Liga MX career as he left a pair of defenders on the grass and fired a left-footed strike in first-half stoppage time during Saturday's victory. He has been in and out of the starting lineup and is not yet guaranteed to see plenty of minutes, but he might remain active while Andres Guardado deals with an undisclosed injury.