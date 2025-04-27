Angelino News: Creates six chances against Inter

Angelino recorded one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate), four clearances and six chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

Angelino was brilliant offensively, as he was a thorn on the opponents' side and led his team in key passes with a wide margin, setting a new season high, and was respectable defensively as well. He has launched at least three crosses in five of the last six rounds, totaling 21 (eight accurate) and posting five shots (one on target), nine chances created and 22 clearances, with four clean sheets and no goal contributions.