Angelino News: Imprecise in Milan bout

Angelino recorded two shots (zero on goal), one clearance and five crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 victory against AC Milan.

Angelino paced his team in deliveries but couldn't connect with a teammate in any of them and missed the mark on his two attempts. He has registered eight chances created, four shots, three corners and 16 clearances in the last five games. He has launched multiple crosses in the last nine contests, racking up 33 (10 accurate).