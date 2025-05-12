Angelo Stiller Injury: Suffering from ankle injury

Stiller (ankle) was subbed off early in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Augsburg and an MRI on Monday morning revealed an injury to a ligament in his ankle. He will aim to recover in time for the DFB Pokal Final against Arminia Bielefeld on May 24, the club announced.

Stiller suffered a ligament injury to his ankle in Sunday's victory and will now start a recovery race to aim to be fit for the DFB Pokal Final on May 24. Enzo Millot is expected to see a greater role in the midfield for the last game of the season against Leipzig on Saturday.