Anibal Godoy News: Dishes assist in win

Godoy assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over St. Louis City SC.

Godoy earned his first assist of the campaign, as he set up Milan Iloski for a shot from outside the box in the 79th minute. Godoy also logged his first shot in five appearances but has not had one on target in that span. Additionally, this was the second time this season that he accounted for more than one chance created.