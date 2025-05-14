Anibal Godoy News: Outstanding performance in win

Godoy registered seven shots (two on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Colorado Rapids.

Godoy provided stability in midfield effectively breaking up Colorado's attacks but also was outstanding in the final third on Wednesday shooting seven times and creating three chances both being season highs for the Panamean. His seven shots in that game surpassed the six shots he had in his first 11 appearances this season. The experienced midfielder will aim to bring that impact again on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.