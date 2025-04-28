Ansgar Knauff News: Nets brace

Knauff scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

Knauff scored a massive brace during Saturday's clash that quickly turned into a rout. The winger has been inefficient in a variety of roles, but he's shown a bit more promise in the back half of the season. If he can keep this up Knauff could earn a larger role heading into the 2025/26 campaign.