Ansgar Knauff

Ansgar Knauff News: Nets in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Knauff scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory against SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Knauff scored during Saturday's win over Freiburg, his fourth goal of the campaign. 2024/25 was an interesting year for the winger, he scored four times and added a career-high five assists, though his minutes fell. As Frankfurt continue to experiment with different formations it's hard to guarantee a long-term role for Knauff, at least in the starting XI.

Ansgar Knauff
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
