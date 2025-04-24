Ansu Fati News: Four shots in rare start
Ansu Fati had four shots (one on goal) and one corner in Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus Mallorca.
Fati made only his second start of the season and featured for only the fifth time in the league this season. In the game, he took four shots, getting one on target, and he created three chances. Before this game he had only created one chance and had never taken more than two shots in a game.
