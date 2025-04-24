Fantasy Soccer
Ansu Fati News: Four shots in rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Ansu Fati had four shots (one on goal) and one corner in Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus Mallorca.

Fati made only his second start of the season and featured for only the fifth time in the league this season. In the game, he took four shots, getting one on target, and he created three chances. Before this game he had only created one chance and had never taken more than two shots in a game.

