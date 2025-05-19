Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ante Budimir headshot

Ante Budimir News: Opens scoring and sets club record

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Budimir scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win over Espanyol.

Budimir scored the opening goal in the 17th minute by converting a cross from Aimar Oroz to give Osasuna the lead. It was his 21st goal of the La Liga season, setting a new club record for most goals in a single campaign. Budimir has found the back of the net in each of the last three matches and has played a key role in the team's push for European qualification. He will look to add to his tally against Alaves in the season finale on Saturday.

Ante Budimir
Osasuna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now