Ante Budimir News: Scores late goal to seal win

Budimir scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Thursday's 2-0 win against Atlético Madrid.

Budimir doubled Osasuna's lead in the 82nd minute with a well-placed header, securing a 2-0 victory over Atletico on Thursday. The goal was his 20th in La Liga this season and underlined his importance in Osasuna's attack. Budimir remains a consistent scoring threat during what is actually the most prolific campaign of his career. He will look to add to his tally against Espanyol on Sunday after failing to score in the first leg in mid-December.