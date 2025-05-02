Anthony Caci Injury: Late call Sunday

Caci (ankle) is a late call for Sunday's clash with Frankfurt, coach Bo Henriksen said in the press conference. "It's not yet clear whether Anthony will be able to participate. We'll see tomorrow if it's enough."

Caci will be a late decision for Sunday's game and is expected to be assessed after the final training session on Saturday after suffering from an ankle sprain in the last contest. Nikolas Veratschnig will likely replace him in the starting XI if he is unavailable.