Anthony Caci Injury: Suffers knee injury

Caci was forced off in the second half of the final clash of the season against Leverkusen after suffering a knee injury. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will need to miss time to recover. He will aim to return fully fit for the preseason ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.