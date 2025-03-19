Anthony Caci News: Brace of assists

Caci assisted twice to go with three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus SC Freiburg.

Caci recorded two assists in a single match for the first time this season, putting him at seven on the campaign, which surpasses his career high. He's started all 25 games played in the Bundesliga, scoring once while collecting 52 tackles, 100 crosses (30 accurate) and 37 chances created.