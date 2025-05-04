Anthony Caci News: Starts Sunday

Caci (ankle) retained a starting spot for Sunday's match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Caci was questionable prior to the weekend game but ultimately recovered from a minor issue. Thus, he'll play his usual role on the right flank, with Nikolas Veratschnig waiting for an opportunity on the bench. The Frenchman has scored once and provided seven assists this season, although none of those contributions came in the last five matches.