Anthony Caci headshot

Anthony Caci News: Starts Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Caci (ankle) retained a starting spot for Sunday's match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Caci was questionable prior to the weekend game but ultimately recovered from a minor issue. Thus, he'll play his usual role on the right flank, with Nikolas Veratschnig waiting for an opportunity on the bench. The Frenchman has scored once and provided seven assists this season, although none of those contributions came in the last five matches.

Anthony Caci
FSV Mainz 05
