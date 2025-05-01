Fantasy Soccer
Anthony Elanga News: Productive in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Elanga recorded three shots (three on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Thursday's 2-0 defeat against Brentford.

Despite his team losing and being shut out, Elanga was productive in Thursday's match. He put three shots on target, created three chances, recorded nine crosses and took four corners on the attack. He was by far his side's most productive attacker, but it was not enough to find the back of the net. He will look to get back on the scoresheet Monday at Crystal Palace.

Anthony Elanga
Nottingham Forest
