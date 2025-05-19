Anthony Elanga News: Provides assist in win

Elanga assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 win over West Ham United.

Elanga delivered a well-placed free kick that led to Nikola Milenkovic's goal, earning him an assist, his 11th of the season in 37 appearances. His pace and creativity on the wing posed constant threats to West Ham's defense. Elanga's performance continues to highlight his development in what has been his most prolific season since debuting in 2020 with Manchester United. He will aim to contribute again on Sunday against Chelsea in the final game of the season, which will be decisive in the race to qualify for the next Champions League.