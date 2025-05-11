Anthony Elanga News: Records assist

Elanga assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 14 crosses (five accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

Elanga has two assists across his last four appearances. The four-game span assures he will finish this season with more assists than the last. Elanga ended last season with nine assists, meaning he will get at least double digits in the category for Nottingham Forest's current team. Ten in 36 games (29 starts) also marks his career high in assists.