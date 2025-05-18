Fantasy Soccer
Anthony Gordon headshot

Anthony Gordon News: Inefficient in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Gordon had six crosses in Newcastle United's 1-0 loss Sunday to Arsenal.

The midfielder had only one accurate cross and created just one chance in what could prove to be a costly loss for Newcastle. Gordon will need to be better if Newcastle want to get a win over Everton next week to secure a UCL spot for next year. Everton have only conceded 44 goals in 37 league matches this season.

Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United
