Anthony Gordon News: Inefficient in service
Gordon had six crosses in Newcastle United's 1-0 loss Sunday to Arsenal.
The midfielder had only one accurate cross and created just one chance in what could prove to be a costly loss for Newcastle. Gordon will need to be better if Newcastle want to get a win over Everton next week to secure a UCL spot for next year. Everton have only conceded 44 goals in 37 league matches this season.
