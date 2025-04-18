Anthony Lopes Injury: Forced off injured
Lopes was forced off with an apparent injury during the first half of Friday's trip to Rennes.
Lopes came off after 34 minutes due to a potential thigh issue. Backup goalkeeper Patrik Carlgren came on to replace Lopes, and could be in for a larger role if the injury proves to be serious. Lopez has made just 14 starts since signing for Nantes from Lyon, where he went unused early in the campaign.
