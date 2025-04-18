Fantasy Soccer
Anthony Lopes Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Lopes was forced off with an apparent injury during the first half of Friday's trip to Rennes.

Lopes came off after 34 minutes due to a potential thigh issue. Backup goalkeeper Patrik Carlgren came on to replace Lopes, and could be in for a larger role if the injury proves to be serious. Lopez has made just 14 starts since signing for Nantes from Lyon, where he went unused early in the campaign.

Anthony Lopes
Nantes
