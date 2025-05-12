Anthony Lopes News: Concedes once Saturday

Lopes had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against AJ Auxerre.

Lopes conceded one goal Saturday, an outside-the-box strike in the 45th minute by Gaetan Perrin. He also made two saves, his fourth consecutive start with two or fewer saves. He faces a very favorable matchup in the season finale Saturday versus Montpellier, a side which has scored just 25 goals through 33 league matches this season.