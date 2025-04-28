Anthony Lopes News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Lopes registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Toulouse.

Lopes kept his second clean sheet of the season Sunday as he saved the only two shots on target he faced in the match. It was a fairly easy match for him, made easier by the fact that Toulouse played down a man for the entire second half. He faces another favorable match Sunday versus Angers, a side which has scored just 29 goals through 31 matches this season.