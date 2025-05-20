Anthony Lopes News: Posts clean sheet vs. Montpellier

Lopes recorded no saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Montpellier.

Lopes didn't have a lot of work in the season finale against an already-relegated Nantes team, and he cruised his way to a clean sheet -- his second of the last four matches. Lopes ended the season on a strong note and allowed one or fewer goals in each of his previous six appearances. He recorded 18 starts for Nantes in 2024/25, allowing 26 goals, making 47 saves and keeping three clean sheets.