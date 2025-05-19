Anthony Losilla News: Retires from professional football

Losilla is retiring from professional football after leaving Bochum at the end of the season, the club announced.

Losilla has announced his retirement from professional football. The French midfielder joined the club in 2014 and became a cornerstone of the team with over 360 appearances, 21 goals and 23 assists, playing a key role in Bochum's promotion to the Bundesliga in 2021. Known for his leadership and commitment, his presence on and off the pitch has been invaluable. His retirement marks the end of an era as Bochum head toward the second division after a difficult season.