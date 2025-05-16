Anthony Markanich Injury: Set for return

Markanich (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's match against St. Louis, according to manager Eric Ramsay, per Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.

Markanich was back working to the side this week, so it is no surprise that he is fit enough to be an option for Saturday. This is solid news, as he did start in the two games before his injury. That said, he will look to see the start immediately, although he may be introduced off the bench to be cautious.