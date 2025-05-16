Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Markanich headshot

Anthony Markanich Injury: Set for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Markanich (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's match against St. Louis, according to manager Eric Ramsay, per Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.

Markanich was back working to the side this week, so it is no surprise that he is fit enough to be an option for Saturday. This is solid news, as he did start in the two games before his injury. That said, he will look to see the start immediately, although he may be introduced off the bench to be cautious.

Anthony Markanich
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now