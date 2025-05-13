Anthony Markanich Injury: Works to side after early exit

Markanich was involved in sidework following his early exit at halftime during Saturday's 4-1 win over Miami, accoridng to Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.

Markanich looks to have suffered an injury after his early exit Saturday, with the defender only allowed to train to the side Tuesday. This will be something to monitor for the club, as he has scored in their last two outings while also starting in those two games. That said, if he can't play due to the injury, Joaquin Pereyra is a likely replacement.