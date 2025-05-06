Anthony Markanich News: Scores in win
Markanich scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Austin FC.
Markanich returned to the starting lineup after being a substitute for the previous five games. He made an impact as he notched his first goal of the season in the 35th minute of the match. Defensively, he registered three interceptions.
