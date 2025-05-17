Anthony Markanich News: Starting in St. Louis match

Markanich (undisclosed) is part of his team's starting XI for Saturday's clash versus St. Louis City.

Markanich appears to be ready to get significant playing time, taking the left wing-back position back from Kieran Chandler. This is the seventh start of the season for Markanich, who should retain the spot if he manages to stay fit going forward. Despite lacking consistent offensive output, he had scored one goal in each of his last two games.