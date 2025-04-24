Antoine Griezmann News: Earns assist
Griezmann assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Thursday's 3-0 win versus Rayo Vallecano.
Griezmann got on the scoresheet with an assist during Thursday's win. It was a nice showing from the attacking midfielder, who was never really in a tough spot, as he had plenty of space on the ball throughout. Griezmann remains productive even if he doesn't have the raw athleticism that he once had.
