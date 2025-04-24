Fantasy Soccer
Antoine Griezmann headshot

Antoine Griezmann News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Griezmann assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Thursday's 3-0 win versus Rayo Vallecano.

Griezmann got on the scoresheet with an assist during Thursday's win. It was a nice showing from the attacking midfielder, who was never really in a tough spot, as he had plenty of space on the ball throughout. Griezmann remains productive even if he doesn't have the raw athleticism that he once had.

Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
