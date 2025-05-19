Antoine Griezmann News: Provides assist in 4-1 win

Griezmann assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Betis.

Griezmann entered a match as a sub for Alexander Sorloth in the 70th minute and made an impact very soon after, with an assist on a goal by Julian Alvarez in the 73rd minute of play. The assist marked the seventh of the campaign for Griezmann, who has accounted for at least two chances created in 15 games this season.