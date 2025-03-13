Fantasy Soccer
Antoine Griezmann News: Solid versus Real Madrid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Griezmann recorded one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 1-0 (4-3) penalty shootout defeat versus Real Madrid.

Griezmann was fairly impactful in Wednesday's second leg, but he was unable to contribute to a goal to get his side over the hump. He created multiple chances for the third time in the UCL this season and also took a season-high five corners. He added one tackle and two clearances before he was subbed off in the 89th minute for Alexander Sorloth. Griezmann will now set his focus back on the remainder of the La Liga campaign, starting with an enormous matchup versus Barcelona Sunday.

