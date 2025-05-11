Fantasy Soccer
Antoine Hainaut News: Energetic in Empoli meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Hainaut registered two crosses (two accurate), five clearances, two interceptions and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Empoli.

Hainaut drew his third start in a role replacing Alessandro Vogliacco (thigh), with Enrico Delprato in a more defensive role, and he was sound on both ends, coming away with a complete stat line. He has notched two key passes, six crosses (four accurate), six tackles (three won) and 18 clearances in the last four games.

