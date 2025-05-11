Antoine Hainaut News: Energetic in Empoli meeting
Hainaut registered two crosses (two accurate), five clearances, two interceptions and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Empoli.
Hainaut drew his third start in a role replacing Alessandro Vogliacco (thigh), with Enrico Delprato in a more defensive role, and he was sound on both ends, coming away with a complete stat line. He has notched two key passes, six crosses (four accurate), six tackles (three won) and 18 clearances in the last four games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now