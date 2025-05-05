Antoine Joujou Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Joujou (thigh) was ruled out of Sunday's 2-1 victory against Auxerre due to an injury.
Joujou was ruled out Sunday due to an apparent thigh injury. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will miss time during the final stretch of the season. That said, his absence isn't impacting the starting XI, since he has mainly been a bench option recently.
