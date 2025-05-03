Antoine Makoumbou News: Provides assist versus Udinese

Makoumbou assisted once to go with two tackles (two won) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Udinese.

Makoumbou didn't put up big numbers but sprung Nadir Zortea loose with a great long ball on the only goal for his team. It's his second helper of the season. He has started in three of the last five matches, logging two key passes, one cross (zero accurate), five tackles (all won) and two interceptions.