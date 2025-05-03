Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Antoine Makoumbou headshot

Antoine Makoumbou News: Provides assist versus Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Makoumbou assisted once to go with two tackles (two won) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Udinese.

Makoumbou didn't put up big numbers but sprung Nadir Zortea loose with a great long ball on the only goal for his team. It's his second helper of the season. He has started in three of the last five matches, logging two key passes, one cross (zero accurate), five tackles (all won) and two interceptions.

Antoine Makoumbou
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now