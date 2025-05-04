Antoine Semenyo News: Assist in win over Gunners

Semenyo assisted once in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Arsenal.

Semenyo took to the field after 65 minutes for Justin Kluivert. He was not at his most effective winning only one of the five duels he engaged in, and he did not manage to place any shots on target, but he did conjure up the assist that led to Dean Huijsen's goal, the Cherries first. The exciting Ghanaian international has been in fine form, he has now bagged nine and created five assists with two goals and an assist coming from the Cherries last four matches.