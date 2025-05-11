Antoine Semenyo News: Attacking effort in defeat

Semenyo had two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Aston Villa.

Semenyo recorded a shot on goal for the second time in three outings and had a chance created for the second straight game. This also marked the third time in league play this season that he finished with at least 30 completed passes. Additionally, with five crosses in the match, he notched his second-highest total of the season, but he did not land one accurately.