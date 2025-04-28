Fantasy Soccer
Antoine Semenyo headshot

Antoine Semenyo News: Finds net in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Semenyo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Manchester United.

Semenyo put in a solid shift Sunday leading the Cherries attack down their right flank. He scored through an outstanding strike, his only shot on target, and helped his team out by making three clearances, a block, two interceptions and engaging in two tackles. He was subbed after 85 minutes. From 33 appearances he has now netted nine and produced four assists. He has scored in two of the Cherries last three matches.

Antoine Semenyo
AFC Bournemouth
