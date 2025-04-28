Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Antonee Robinson headshot

Antonee Robinson Injury: Dealing with knee pain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Robinson (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's clash against Southampton after dealing with pain over the last five to six games, coach Marco Silva said in a press conference, according to Jack Kelly. "He's injured. It's been difficult for him in the last five to six games, he's been playing through pain. Let's hope he can recover in the next few days to play the next game."

Robinson is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa after being rested for several days due to ongoing knee pain. If he cannot recover in time for the match, Ryan Sessegnon will likely replace him at left-back.

Antonee Robinson
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now