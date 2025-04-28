Antonee Robinson Injury: Dealing with knee pain

Robinson (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's clash against Southampton after dealing with pain over the last five to six games, coach Marco Silva said in a press conference, according to Jack Kelly. "He's injured. It's been difficult for him in the last five to six games, he's been playing through pain. Let's hope he can recover in the next few days to play the next game."

Robinson is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa after being rested for several days due to ongoing knee pain. If he cannot recover in time for the match, Ryan Sessegnon will likely replace him at left-back.