Antonee Robinson headshot

Antonee Robinson Injury: Late call for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Robinson (undisclosed) is a late call for Sunday's match against Brentford, according to manager Marco Silva. "We have to assess them."

Robinson missed out on the club's last outing but looks to be on the mend for Sunday, as he is now a late call due to his issues. He will likely be facing some testing ahead of the match, with that to decide if he can play or not. He is their regular starter on the left flank, starting in 33 of his 24 appearances, and will likely see the start if he is considered fit.

