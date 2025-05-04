Antonee Robinson News: Solid return to lineup

Robinson had seven crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Robinson returned to Fulham's starting XI after missing the previous game for rest as he has been dealing with Achilles discomfort for several months. He contributed well defensively with six tackles and four clearances while also supporting the attack with seven crosses and one chance created. The American could have recorded an assist for Ryan Sessegnon if the goal had not been ruled out for a handball by the forward. Robinson's presence was a positive in an otherwise difficult match for Fulham. He will look to contribute again on Saturday against Everton.