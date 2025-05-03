Fantasy Soccer
Antonee Robinson News: Starting on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Robison (Achilles) is getting the nod in Saturday's game versus Aston Villa.

Robinson won't face limitations and is reclaiming his starting job after sitting out the previous fixture due to an Achilles ailment. He has totaled six chances created, 18 crosses (one accurate), eight tackles (all won) and 23 clearances in his last five showings, with no goal contributions or clean sheets.

