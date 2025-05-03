Antonee Robinson News: Starting on Saturday
Robison (Achilles) is getting the nod in Saturday's game versus Aston Villa.
Robinson won't face limitations and is reclaiming his starting job after sitting out the previous fixture due to an Achilles ailment. He has totaled six chances created, 18 crosses (one accurate), eight tackles (all won) and 23 clearances in his last five showings, with no goal contributions or clean sheets.
