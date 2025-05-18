Antonin Kinsky News: Concedes twice Friday

Kinsky recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-0 defeat versus Aston Villa.

Kinsky made his second straight start Friday and once again conceded two goals, both of which came in the second half. He made five saves, bringing him up to 24 through six Premier League starts this season. With just one Premier League match remaining this season (in addition to Wednesday's Europa League Final) it's possible these were the last minutes of the season for Kinsky.