Antonin Kinsky headshot

Antonin Kinsky News: Concedes twice versus Crystal Palace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Kinsky had eight saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Crystal Palace.

Kinsky was given the start in goal Sunday, his first in the Premier League since Feb. 2. He was peppered with shots throughout the match as he made a season-high eight saves but conceded two goals to Eberechi Eze. He could start again Friday at Aston Villa, with the first team's focus being on the Europa League Final the following Wednesday.

Antonin Kinsky
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
